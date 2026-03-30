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Human Rights Observatory

African Court Should Protect People Displaced by Climate Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two people working on a sunken boat in the Langue de Barbarie, Saint-Louis, Senegal, March 7, 2023. © 2023 Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is poised to issue an advisory opinion on states’ human rights obligations in the climate crisis. This is an opportunity to strengthen protections for people displaced by climate change and to call for a rights-respecting approach. A petition filed in May 2025 by the Pan African Lawyers Union and the African Climate Platform asked the court to interpret…


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