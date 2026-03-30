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Human Rights Observatory

After 216 days on the run, how was Dezi Freeman caught and what happens now?

By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
In February police said they strongly believed Dezi Freeman was dead. It may have been a tactic that helped bring the manhunt to an end.The Conversation


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