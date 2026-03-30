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My baby loves children’s music, but I don’t – what can we listen to together?

By Emily Dollman, Head, Music Education and Pedagogy, Adelaide University
There is a huge variety of musical material you can engage with together, so there will definitely be songs to suit everyone.The Conversation


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