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Trump’s unpopularity shields Labor in Newspoll and other polls despite fuel crisis

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Opposition to the Iran war is very strong in Australia, but so far the government has not been damaged by it in the polls.The Conversation


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