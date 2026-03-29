Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tropical geckos in Australia are more adaptable than we thought

By Keith Christian, Professor of Zoology, Charles Darwin University
Earth is teeming with life: creatures big and small have spread and adapted to vastly different environments. Many animals can also change their physiology – how their bodies function – in response to local fluctuations. Just think of hibernating bears in winter, for example.

But some places experience less fluctuation. When you imagine the tropics, you’re likely picturing something akin to a travel brochure – lush and always warm.

Indeed, temperatures in the tropics are relatively stable, so some biologists have suggested tropical animals can’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s unpopularity shields Labor in Newspoll and other polls despite fuel crisis
~ Dennis Altman urges us to radically reimagine the future – like he did in the 60s
~ A war without accountability: why the Middle East crisis is also a legal quagmire
~ War could add an extra 5% to prices in Australia – but there’s one sector that shields the economy
~ Can I drive when taking medicinal cannabis? Is it safe?
~ Why do men sexually harass women at work? Science offers two explanations – but only one of them holds up
~ We surveyed more than 8,000 principals – they face violence, threats and stress in their schools
~ Women in the Pacific are increasingly subject to digital abuse: new research
~ George Eliot is best known for Middlemarch, but she also wrote an early work of science fiction
~ Can NZ’s new T20 cricket franchise attract the dollars, players and fans it will need?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter