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Human Rights Observatory

Global: FIFA and World Cup hosts must prevent tournament becoming a threat to fans and communities

By Amnesty International
Millions of football fans attending the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA risk coming face to face with troubling attacks on human rights, not least those stemming from abusive and deadly US immigration policies, Amnesty International said today. The human rights organization warned that severe restrictions on freedom of expression […] The post Global: FIFA and World Cup hosts must prevent tournament becoming a threat to fans and communities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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