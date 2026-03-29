Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War could add an extra 5% to prices in Australia – but there’s one sector that shields the economy

By George Verikios, Adjunct Professor of Economics, Griffith University
Modelling shows higher costs affecting freight, food production, and manufacturing – pushing up the cost of all kinds of goods, from steak to steel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can I drive when taking medicinal cannabis? Is it safe?
~ Why do men sexually harass women at work? Science offers two explanations – but only one of them holds up
~ We surveyed more than 8,000 principals – they face violence, threats and stress in their schools
~ Women in the Pacific are increasingly subject to digital abuse: new research
~ George Eliot is best known for Middlemarch, but she also wrote an early work of science fiction
~ Can NZ’s new T20 cricket franchise attract the dollars, players and fans it will need?
~ Your say: week beginning March 30
~ Meet ‘Voices from the South’, The Conversation Brazil’s podcast on science and climate in Brazil and Australia
~ Why forest loss is making our watersheds leak rain
~ Trading rights for efficiency: Why Bill C-12’s restrictive asylum measures will likely backfire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter