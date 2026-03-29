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Can I drive when taking medicinal cannabis? Is it safe?

By Tom Arkell, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Nobody wants impaired drivers on the road. But if you take medicinal cannabis and need to drive, here are some options to minimise the risk.The Conversation


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