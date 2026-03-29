Why do men sexually harass women at work? Science offers two explanations – but only one of them holds up
By Cordelia Fine, Professor, History & Philosophy of Science program, School of Historical & Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Kate Lynch, Lecturer in Philosophy of Science, University of Sydney
Morgan Anna Weaving, Research Affiliate, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford University
There are two ways to understand sexual harassment in the workplace, but one of them is more scientific than the other.
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- Sunday, March 29, 2026