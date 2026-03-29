We surveyed more than 8,000 principals – they face violence, threats and stress in their schools
By Paul Kidson, Associate Professor in Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
Herb Marsh, Distinguished Professor of Educational Psychology, Australian Catholic University
Theresa Dicke, Professor, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
Almost half of surveyed Australia’s school principals face physical violence in their jobs. Almost 90% say they encounter offensive behaviour from students, parents and even colleagues, according to new survey results.
The latest instalment in an annual survey of Australian principals shows how their exposure to aggression risks becoming normalised in schools.…
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- Sunday, March 29, 2026