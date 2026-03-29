Women in the Pacific are increasingly subject to digital abuse: new research
By Emma Quilty, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Excellence for The Elimination of Violence Against Women, Monash University
Asher Flynn, Professor of Criminology, Monash University
Tarannum Baigh, Research Assistant, Monash University
The Pacific has some of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world. Smartphones, social media and AI deepfakes are where much of the abuse plays out.
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- Sunday, March 29, 2026