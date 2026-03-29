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George Eliot is best known for Middlemarch, but she also wrote an early work of science fiction

By Jessica Murray, Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
George Eliot saw literature as uniquely capable of extending our sympathies, but her work engaged deeply with scientific questions too.The Conversation


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