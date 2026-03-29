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Why forest loss is making our watersheds leak rain

By Adam Wei, Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences, University of British Columbia
It’s a well-established fact that forests and water are deeply connected. For decades, paired-watershed experiments — a scientific method for evaluating land-use impacts on water quantity or quality — have shown that when we lose forests, the total amount of water flowing through our rivers tends to rise.

But a critical question has remained unanswered: does this extra water come from previous reserves, or is it simply “new” rain that the land is failing to hold?

In other words, is forest loss causing…The Conversation


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