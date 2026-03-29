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Human Rights Observatory

Trading rights for efficiency: Why Bill C-12’s restrictive asylum measures will likely backfire

By Nicholas A. R. Fraser, Senior Research Associate , Toronto Metropolitan University; University of Toronto
Almost a year ago, Canadian voters elected a government that promised a fundamental shift toward pragmatism. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s mandate was clear: achieve sustainable immigration levels and ensure that “government itself must become much more productive … by focusing on results over spending.”

But as the House of Commons prepares to review the Senate’s amendments to Bill C-12 — the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration…The Conversation


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