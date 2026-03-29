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The economics of war extend far beyond energy prices and stock markets

By Junaid B. Jahangir, Associate Professor, Economics, MacEwan University
In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, student groups pushed for curriculum change in economics. They wanted to learn about real-world economics beyond the stylized models that embroil students in mathematics.

As an economics professor, my own students have asked me about issues like Gaza and Iran, when textbooks aren’t much help. Based on their input, I’ve revamped the way I teach economics by complementing standard textbook…The Conversation


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