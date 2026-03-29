Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Truth, or misinformation? A statistician explains the challenge of assessing evidence

By Mu Zhu, Professor & Associate Dean, Faculty of Mathematics, University of Waterloo
When United States Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled new dietary guidelines earlier this year to “Make America Healthy Again,” they received a mixed response.

Some organizations, including the American Heart Association, welcomed the renewed emphasis on vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Others were concerned about the promotion of red meat and whole-fat dairy or accused Kennedy of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meet ‘Voices from the South’, The Conversation Brazil’s podcast on science and climate in Brazil and Australia
~ Why forest loss is making our watersheds leak rain
~ Trading rights for efficiency: Why Bill C-12’s restrictive asylum measures will likely backfire
~ Can countries replace SWIFT? Evidence from Russia suggests not easily
~ The economics of war extend far beyond energy prices and stock markets
~ How do Israel and Iran’s nuclear status differ under international law?
~ Community micro-hydropower plants revolutionise isolated areas of the Dominican Republic
~ View from The Hill: Andrew Hastie calls out Trump’s war strategy
~ Handpumps bring water to rural African communities, but many are broken – study models how best to maintain them
~ South Africa’s new parental leave policy is designed for equality – but it could do better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter