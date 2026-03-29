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Community micro-hydropower plants revolutionise isolated areas of the Dominican Republic

By Zahiris Priscila Francisco Martínez
Community micro-hydropower projects in the DR rely on local leadership to deliver energy from renewable sources to isolated areas excluded from national distribution systems, contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.


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