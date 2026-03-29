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View from The Hill: Andrew Hastie calls out Trump’s war strategy

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
He said he had a “visceral” reaction to Trump’s criticism of US allies not stepping up in the war with Iran.The Conversation


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