Handpumps bring water to rural African communities, but many are broken – study models how best to maintain them
By Chengcheng Zhai, Assistant Professor, University of Notre Dame
Alfonso J. Pedraza Martinez, Professor of IT, Analytics, and Operations, University of Notre Dame
Jorge Mejia, Assistant professor, Indiana University
Kurt M. Bretthauer, Professor of Operations Management, Indiana University
Rodney Parker, Professor of Operations Management, Indiana University
Over 100,000 water handpumps in rural sub-Saharan Africa are broken, leaving millions without safe water. Regular maintenance is cheaper than repairs.
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- Sunday, March 29, 2026