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COVID-19 variant BA.3.2 is spreading quickly across US – a doctor explains what you need to know

By Kyle B. Enfield, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia
The current COVID-19 vaccine does not match the strain that’s now becoming dominant in the US, which could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.The Conversation


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