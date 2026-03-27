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Human Rights Observatory

A Year on from Myanmar’s Earthquake

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Following the March 28, 2025 earthquake in Myanmar, people clear debris from damaged buildings in Naypyidaw, April 7, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo On March 28, 2025, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, killing thousands and devastating communities already affected by armed conflict, displacement, and economic collapse.The quake and its aftershock toppled buildings and collapsed roads and bridges across several of the country’s states and regions. Essential services were brought to the “verge of collapse,” according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination…


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