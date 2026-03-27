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Human Rights Observatory

The Loss of a Journalist in Burundi

By Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch mourns the passing of Burundian journalist Jackson Bahati, who died suddenly at age 55 on March 16, 2026. Click to expand Image Jackson Bahati. © Private Bahati was a pillar among journalists in Burundi. A skilled writer and presenter, he was led by an innate curiosity and love for his country. Throughout his career spanning decades, Bahati interviewed many victims and witnesses of human rights abuses with care and compassion, empowering them while giving voice to their experiences.Bahati worked for a variety of outlets across Burundi over the course of his…


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