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Human Rights Observatory

NHS dissatisfaction is falling – is this a turning point or is something else at play?

By Joseph Freer, Academic Clinical Fellow, Population Health, Queen Mary University of London
NHS satisfaction has jumped at its fastest rate since 1998, but the evidence suggests politics and media narratives may matter more than actual care.The Conversation


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