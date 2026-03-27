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Human Rights Observatory

AI makes rewilding look tame – and misses its messy reality

By Mike Jeffries, Associate Professor, Ecology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
You need to already know what a rewilded landscape should look like, in order to generate a convincing image of one.The Conversation


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