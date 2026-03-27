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Human Rights Observatory

India: Parliament must reject proposal to extend restrictions on overseas funding for NGOs

By Amnesty International
Responding to the tabling of an amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) that would grant the authorities sweeping new powers over the assets of NGOs that have had their licenses withdrawn, Aakar Patel, Chair of Board at Amnesty International India, said: “Since coming into […] The post India: Parliament must reject proposal to extend restrictions on overseas funding for NGOs appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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