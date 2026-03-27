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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Orders Investigation of Journalist on Espionage Accusation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a banner showing the eyes of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a protest against the government's alleged use of powerful spyware to spy on critical journalists, politicians, and business leaders, Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi The decision by Hungary’s minister of justice to order an investigation into Szabolcs Panyi, a prominent Hungarian journalist, on dubious accusations of espionage, marks a dangerous escalation in the state’s crackdown on independent media. The government accuses Panyi, who writes…


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