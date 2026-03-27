Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s behind Pakistan’s war with Afghanistan’s Taliban government?

By Michael Semple, Visiting Research Professor, The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace Security and Justice, Queen's University Belfast
Pakistan has been at war with Afghanistan’s Taliban regime for just under one month. Yet the conflict, which was officially declared by Pakistan the day before the US and Israel launched their strikes on Iran, has been overshadowed by events in the Gulf.

Pakistan and the Taliban have made widely differing claims regarding the numbers of people killed on either side. The rising casualty toll only briefly captured global attention when a Pakistani airstrike hit…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK government recommends maximum one hour of screen time for younger children: what the evidence says
~ The News from Dublin: Colm Tóibín’s latest short story collection resonates with emotional truth
~ Young people more open to ditching meat than previously thought – new study
~ HRT patches to treat prostate cancer – here’s how it works
~ Is it safe to eat cold leftovers?
~ War in the Middle East made the case for renewables – what’s happening in each country tells a harder story
~ Cameras have quietly appeared in thousands of US cities – now, their integration with AI is sounding alarms
~ Why do some people treat the Magic Kingdom and Disney adults like cultural abominations?
~ Birutė Galdikas: The last of the ‘angels’ in primatology’s most extraordinary chapter
~ How a diplomatic snub evokes the complicated US-Brazil relationship in the second Trump era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter