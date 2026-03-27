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War in the Middle East made the case for renewables – what’s happening in each country tells a harder story

By Ezgi Canpolat, Visiting Postdoctoral Scholar, Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University
Countries don’t just switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Each takes its own path, depending on its economy, international trade relations and government stability.The Conversation


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