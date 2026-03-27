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Why do some people treat the Magic Kingdom and Disney adults like cultural abominations?

By Adam Kadlac, Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Wake Forest University
If you’ve ever expressed even a passing desire to visit Walt Disney World, you may have had friends who raised their eyebrows, groaned or even sneered.

The heart of their criticism isn’t just that they think Disney is for kids, or that it’s so expensive. It’s what I call the “authenticity objection” – the belief that there’s something fundamentally inferior about visits to theme parks like the Magic Kingdom because they occur in a wholly manufactured environment. The artificial mountains and rivers, the rides that provide nothing more than mindless distraction, the people dressed up…The Conversation


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