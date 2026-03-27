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How a diplomatic snub evokes the complicated US-Brazil relationship in the second Trump era

By Anthony W. Pereira, Executive Director of the Stone Center for Latin American Studies, Tulane University; King's College London
President Donald Trump’s relationship with Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is complicated by the US administration’s broader strategy in Latin America.The Conversation


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