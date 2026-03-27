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Human Rights Observatory

Jehosheba Bennett: “If we don’t address colonialism, we will never tackle racism.”

By Amnesty International
When I moved to France, I remember learning about the history of slavery at school. I spent my early childhood in French Guiana – a colonised country. However, it was clear the impacts of racism were still being felt, especially in countries across Europe. I lived in a neighbourhood alongside people of African and Arab […] The post Jehosheba Bennett: “If we don’t address colonialism, we will never tackle racism.” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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