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Albanese gives tit-for-tat response to Trump’s criticism of Australia over Iran war

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese has pushed back at Donald Trump’s crack at Australia for not providing the United States with as much backing over the Iran war as the president believed it should.

Trump, who made his comment about Australia when asked about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said he was “surprised” at the Australian government’s response.

“[Starmer] didn’t want to help us,” he said. “Australia too, Australia was not great. I was a little surprised by Australia,”

“I wouldn’t say anybody was great other than the five countries in the Middle East.”


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