Why hasn’t the US military used force to secure the Strait of Hormuz?
By Justin Bergman, International Affairs Editor, The Conversation
Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer, The Conversation
Mitchell Costello, Deputy Social Media Producer, The Conversation
Since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February, Iran has retaliated by targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively shutting down the narrow channel of water.
It’s caused a global fuel crisis, even though some ships are managing to get through the strait. US President Donald Trump has given Iran an ultimatum to fully reopen the waterway…
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- Friday, March 27, 2026