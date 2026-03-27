Ancient bones show dogs have been woven into human life for nearly 16,000 years
By Andrew Fairbairn, Professor of Archaeology, The University of Queensland
Douglas Baird, Professor, Archaeology, University of Liverpool
Gokhan Mustafaoglu, Associate Professor, Archaeology, Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University
Based on international collaborations lasting decades, two new studies have unlocked previously unavailable information from the bones of dogs long dead.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 27, 2026