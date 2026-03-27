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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Airstrike on Afghan Medical Facility Unlawful

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man places stones on graves during a mass funeral for victims of the Pakistani airstrike on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 26, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai (New York) – A Pakistani airstrike on a drug treatment center in Afghanistan on March 16, 2026, was an unlawful attack and a possible war crime, Human Rights Watch said today. International agencies reported that at least 143 people were killed and more than 250 injured, most of them patients. Pakistani authorities should promptly and impartially investigate…


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