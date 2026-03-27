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Homebodies: bold TV about a trans man, his mother and the conversations they never had

By Damien O'Meara, Lecturer, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
When Darcy returns home in this new SBS series, he realises there’s another presence in his childhood home: a ghost of his younger pre-transition self, Dee.The Conversation


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