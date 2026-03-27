Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran was always going to close the Strait of Hormuz

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This is the text from The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email. Sign up here to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

The five-day deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz handed to Iran by Donald Trump on Monday expires some time tomorrow and the Islamic Republic needs to “get serious before it is too late” – or so the US president has announced on his TruthSocial platform.

You’ll recall that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does China’s host bid mean for the High Seas Treaty?
~ Will a new border deal with the US open a backdoor into Kiwis’ personal data?
~ Closing the Afghan embassy in Canberra would put many vulnerable Afghans at significant risk
~ Two verdicts in two days: How American courts are rewriting the rules for Big Tech and children
~ ‘Drive-off’ fuel thefts cost $80 million even before the war – and they’re heading up
~ Cyclone Narelle is now larger and ‘more severe’ as it crosses the Western Australian coast
~ Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain
~ Homebodies: bold TV about a trans man, his mother and the conversations they never had
~ Landmark lawsuit finds that social media addiction is a feature, not a bug
~ Distant conflict, local crisis: is this oil shock the wake-up call NZ needed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter