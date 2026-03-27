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Human Rights Observatory

I went to CPAC and found Trump supporters unhappy about Iran, Epstein files and the economy, even while the fans at the MAGA conference celebrate his immigration policies

By Alex Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
Trumpism isn’t dead, as the roaring MAGA-merched crowds at CPAC make clear. But Trump is struggling through a political winter that could signal the early stages of his MAGA movement’s decline.The Conversation


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