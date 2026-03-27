I went to CPAC and found Trump supporters unhappy about Iran, Epstein files and the economy, even while the fans at the MAGA conference celebrate his immigration policies
By Alex Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
Trumpism isn’t dead, as the roaring MAGA-merched crowds at CPAC make clear. But Trump is struggling through a political winter that could signal the early stages of his MAGA movement’s decline.
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- Thursday, March 26, 2026