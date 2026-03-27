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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities must immediately disclose Nikita Zhuravel’s whereabouts

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that the family and lawyer of Nikita Zhuravel, who was sentenced in 2024 to 14 years’ imprisonment for “high treason”, “insulting religious feelings” and “hooliganism committed with religious hatred,” have raised concerns about his disappearance while being transferred to a penal colony, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia […] The post Russia: Authorities must immediately disclose Nikita Zhuravel’s whereabouts appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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