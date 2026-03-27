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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Unpacking the political complexities of the Benue killings in Nigeria

By Guest Contributor
What we are dealing with here in Benue is a calculated, well planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land grabbing campaign by Herder terrorists and bandits, which ... is worsening every year.


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