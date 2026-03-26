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Human Rights Observatory

World Water Day: Three steps towards gender equity in water governance

By Sadaf Mehrabi, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Environmental Engineering, Iowa State University
Lauren Keira Marie Smith, Postdoctoral Fellow, Environment & Sustainability, Royal Roads University
Every March, the United Nations marks World Water Day to raise awareness about water scarcity and inequality. This year’s theme — water and gender — focuses on how women and girls often face the brunt of water inequities.

Highlighting how unequal access to water impacts women and girls is essential, but even when issues of leadership and participation are acknowledged, the dominant narrative remains incomplete.

Gender inequity is still framed primarily as a problem of access and representation. It’s…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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