Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Makemation: a Nollywood movie that shows AI in action in Africa

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Assistant Professor, Harvard University
A new feature film, Makemation, is an African coming-of-age story set in a time of artificial intelligence (AI).

Makemation was produced by Nigerian AI-developer-turned-filmmaker Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji. As conversations about AI are dominated by external global powers, his film offers a different vantage point: an AI story rooted in African realities.

Read…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does China’s host bid mean for the High Seas Treaty?
~ Will a new border deal with the US open a backdoor into Kiwis’ personal data?
~ Closing the Afghan embassy in Canberra would put many vulnerable Afghans at significant risk
~ Two verdicts in two days: How American courts are rewriting the rules for Big Tech and children
~ ‘Drive-off’ fuel thefts cost $80 million even before the war – and they’re heading up
~ Cyclone Narelle is now larger and ‘more severe’ as it crosses the Western Australian coast
~ Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain
~ Homebodies: bold TV about a trans man, his mother and the conversations they never had
~ Iran was always going to close the Strait of Hormuz
~ Landmark lawsuit finds that social media addiction is a feature, not a bug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS