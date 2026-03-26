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Human Rights Observatory

The transatlantic slave trade is the gravest crime against humanity – why the UN declaration matters

By Kwasi Konadu, Professor in Africana & Latin American Studies, Colgate University
The resolution passed by United Nations General Assembly on 25 May 2026 seeking recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as the “gravest crime against humanity” potentially creates a broader definition of crimes against humanity in international law and allows for restitution claims against perpetrators. The resolution could elevate the legal and moral standard for what counts as the worst crimes against humanity, and compel more people to legally pursue reparations or compensation cases and thus deter such crimes.


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