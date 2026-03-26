Are you worried about your preschoolers’ anxiety? Here’s how to help
By Alison Fogarty, Psychologist and Research Fellow in the Centre for Social and Early Emotional Development, Deakin University
Grace McMahon, Clinical Psychologist and Research Officer in the Intergenerational Health Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Monique Seymour, Clinical Psychologist, Research Fellow in the School of Psychology, Deakin University
New research on a group of Australian preschoolers suggests more than 40% are dealing with an anxiety disorder.
The study, led by Monash University and published in the journal of Clinical Child Psychology and Psychiatry, was based on interviews with the mothers…
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- Thursday, March 26, 2026