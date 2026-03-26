‘I didn’t come here to get rich’: new research on the lives of Ukrainian women in Georgia’s surrogacy boom
By Olga Oleinikova, Associate Professor and Director of the SITADHub (Social Impact Technologies and Democracy Research Hub) in the School of Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Medea Badashvili, Associate Professor in Human Geography, Tbilisi State University
Polina Vlasenko, Postdoctoral Researcher, Social and Cultural Anthropology., University of Oxford
Many Ukrainian women have become surrogates to support their families. But many in Georgia struggle with a loosely regulated industry.
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- Thursday, March 26, 2026