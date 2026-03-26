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The four types of dementia most people don’t know exist

By Clarissa Giebel, Senior Research Fellow in the Institute of Population Health, NIHR Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast, University of Liverpool
What most people think of when they hear the word “dementia” is memory problems and forgetfulness. But what people often don’t know is that dementia can cause many different symptoms – affecting speech, behaviour, sleep, motor function and more.

In fact, dementia is an umbrella term. There are estimated to be more than 100 types of dementia. Alzheimer’s…The Conversation


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