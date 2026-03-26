Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

God on their side: how the US, Israel and Iran are all using religion to garner support

By Toby Matthiesen, Senior Lecturer in Global Religious Studies, University of Bristol
America’s secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, sports an array of tattoos with Christian messaging, including one which reads “Deus Vult”, God wills it, and is associated with the medieval crusades. So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, while leading a Christian service at the Pentagon on March 25, Hegseth reached for biblical language to describe the war against Iran.

He called on God to “break the teeth” and kill…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does China’s host bid mean for the High Seas Treaty?
~ Will a new border deal with the US open a backdoor into Kiwis’ personal data?
~ Closing the Afghan embassy in Canberra would put many vulnerable Afghans at significant risk
~ Two verdicts in two days: How American courts are rewriting the rules for Big Tech and children
~ ‘Drive-off’ fuel thefts cost $80 million even before the war – and they’re heading up
~ Cyclone Narelle is now larger and ‘more severe’ as it crosses the Western Australian coast
~ Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain
~ Homebodies: bold TV about a trans man, his mother and the conversations they never had
~ Iran was always going to close the Strait of Hormuz
~ Landmark lawsuit finds that social media addiction is a feature, not a bug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter