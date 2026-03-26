Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Swedish concept of ‘döstädning’ or death cleaning is about more than just getting rid of things

By Lynn Akesson, Professor Emerita of Ethnology in the Department of Arts and Cultural Sciences, Lund University
We live in an age where our houses are more full of stuff than ever. Death cleaning is an act of love that helps makes things for those you leave behind a lot easierThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does China’s host bid mean for the High Seas Treaty?
~ Will a new border deal with the US open a backdoor into Kiwis’ personal data?
~ Closing the Afghan embassy in Canberra would put many vulnerable Afghans at significant risk
~ Two verdicts in two days: How American courts are rewriting the rules for Big Tech and children
~ ‘Drive-off’ fuel thefts cost $80 million even before the war – and they’re heading up
~ Cyclone Narelle is now larger and ‘more severe’ as it crosses the Western Australian coast
~ Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain
~ Homebodies: bold TV about a trans man, his mother and the conversations they never had
~ Iran was always going to close the Strait of Hormuz
~ Landmark lawsuit finds that social media addiction is a feature, not a bug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter