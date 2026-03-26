Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Ruling for Victims of Thailand Gold Mine Contamination

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers gather outside the civil court in Bangkok after the verdict in an environmental class-action lawsuit brought against the operators of Chatree Gold Mine, March 24, 2026. © 2026 Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images In a landmark class action lawsuit in Thailand, a court held a multinational corporation accountable for contamination from a gold mine and recognized the right of villagers in affected areas to effective remedies. On March 24, the Bangkok Civil Court ordered Akara Resources, a subsidiary of Australia-based Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd.,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does China’s host bid mean for the High Seas Treaty?
~ Will a new border deal with the US open a backdoor into Kiwis’ personal data?
~ Closing the Afghan embassy in Canberra would put many vulnerable Afghans at significant risk
~ Two verdicts in two days: How American courts are rewriting the rules for Big Tech and children
~ ‘Drive-off’ fuel thefts cost $80 million even before the war – and they’re heading up
~ Cyclone Narelle is now larger and ‘more severe’ as it crosses the Western Australian coast
~ Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain
~ Homebodies: bold TV about a trans man, his mother and the conversations they never had
~ Iran was always going to close the Strait of Hormuz
~ Landmark lawsuit finds that social media addiction is a feature, not a bug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter