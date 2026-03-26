The long shadow of Paul Ehrlich’s ‘Population Bomb’ is evident in anti-immigration efforts today
By Brian C. Keegan, Associate Professor of Information Science, University of Colorado Boulder; Harvard University
Emily Klancher Merchant, Assistant Professor of Science and Technology Studies, University of California, Davis
In the 1960s and ’70s, his arguments also resonated on the left, including with the head of a powerful environmental group.
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- Thursday, March 26, 2026